Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,124,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,384,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 585,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 78,922 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,448 shares of company stock worth $4,506,249 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $53.68.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

