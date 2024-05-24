American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $27,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:AAT opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.56%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

