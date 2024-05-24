AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after acquiring an additional 307,183 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 734,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 368,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 171,217 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $56.71 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMN Healthcare Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.