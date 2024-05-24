Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,141,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.