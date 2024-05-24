Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $147.23

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.23 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 156.20 ($1.99). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 152.80 ($1.94), with a volume of 295,386 shares changing hands.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Apax Global Alpha Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,056.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.64 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apax Global Alpha’s payout ratio is -24,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Apax Global Alpha

About Apax Global Alpha

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 8,000 shares of Apax Global Alpha stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £11,680 ($14,844.94). 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.