Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,000 shares of company stock worth $86,611,200 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

