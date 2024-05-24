AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Timothy K. Bliss Sells 6,400 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $1,557,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $234.78 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.49 and a 52-week high of $256.73. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.10 and its 200-day moving average is $212.58.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in AppFolio by 129.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 750.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

