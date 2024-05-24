Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RKDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. Analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

