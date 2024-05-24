Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) vs. Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) and Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arlo Technologies and Kingspan Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kingspan Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 33.26%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Kingspan Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies $491.18 million 2.40 -$22.04 million ($0.18) -67.22 Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 170.52

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Kingspan Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kingspan Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arlo Technologies. Arlo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Kingspan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies -3.46% -16.71% -5.49% Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Kingspan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera. It provides security system accessories, charging accessories, and mounts. In addition, the company offers Arlo Secure subscriptions, including emergency response secure plus plan; 2K secure plan and 4K secure plus plan cloud-based video recording; unlimited cameras; advanced object detection; smart interactive notifications; smoke and CO alarm detection; cloud-based activity zone; call a friend; and 24/7 priority support and professional monitoring services; Arlo Total Security, a subscription which provides 24/7 professional monitoring and security hardware; Arlo Safe, a personal safety app that offers one-touch emergency response, family safety, and crash detection and response services; and Arlo SmartCloud, a SaaS solution that delivers security cloud services for business. It sells its products through retailers, wholesale distributors, broadcast channels, wireless carriers, and security solution providers, as well as through its website. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. The Light, Air + Water segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities, as well as provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

