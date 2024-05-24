Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Michael P. Campbell Sells 1,304 Shares

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Assurant Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of AIZ opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.
Assurant Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Assurant by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Assurant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Assurant
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.