Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares.
Atlas Mara Stock Up 4.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £108,926.95 and a P/E ratio of -0.24.
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.
