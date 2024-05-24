Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Autoliv by 269.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 158.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.78.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.22.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

