Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,354 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,257,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after acquiring an additional 159,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JHSC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $425.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.