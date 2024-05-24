Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 152,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 242,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.