Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,038.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $537.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

