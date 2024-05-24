Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $347,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 174.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 29,793 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.