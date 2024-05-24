Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $400,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $30.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.