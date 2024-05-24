Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,147.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,147.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,911 shares of company stock worth $974,710. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

