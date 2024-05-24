Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,875 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

MRO stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.