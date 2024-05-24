Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,352 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $12,779,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,944,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $50.72.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

