Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 292 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,991 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 140,240.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 14,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,978,000 after buying an additional 39,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.1 %

NTAP opened at $114.04 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

