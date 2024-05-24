Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $386,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

