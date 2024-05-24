Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

