Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $279.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

