Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAN opened at $5.09 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

