BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Price Target Raised to $31.00

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TBBB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut BBB Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:TBBB opened at $28.03 on Thursday. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,440,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,646,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,004,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,668,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

