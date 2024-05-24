Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 373.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 3,245.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.63, a P/E/G ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average is $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

