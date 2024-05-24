Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 4,595 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
