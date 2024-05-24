Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 185.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.67 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

