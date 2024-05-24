Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 3,003 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

