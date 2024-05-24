Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 636 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,865,000 after acquiring an additional 318,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,845,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 127,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

