Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 666 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

