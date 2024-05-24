Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,731 shares of company stock worth $3,248,319 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $146.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,155.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

