Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $30.74 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

