Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,369 shares of company stock worth $26,831,251 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.