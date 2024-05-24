Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RLI by 129.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

