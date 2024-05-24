Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

