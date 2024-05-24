Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

