Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,177,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,096 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,245,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,117,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,338,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA opened at $55.36 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

