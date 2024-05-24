Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $954.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $970.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $903.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $641.95 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.89.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

