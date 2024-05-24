Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,666 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,397 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,885,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,319,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.