Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Matador Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTDR opened at $60.06 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

