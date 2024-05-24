Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,881,000 after acquiring an additional 373,802 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 489,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $42.46 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

