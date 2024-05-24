Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 11,806 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,989,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $111.11 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.41 and a 1 year high of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
