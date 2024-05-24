Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,707.40 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,542.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,584.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

