Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BMAR opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

