Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 21,306 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,172.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

