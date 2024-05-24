Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Barclays decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
