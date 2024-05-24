Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Barclays decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

