Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 787.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,475,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 284.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after buying an additional 720,718 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

