Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.2 %

DHI stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

